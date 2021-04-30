Posted: Apr 30, 2021 10:41 AMUpdated: Apr 30, 2021 11:18 AM

Garrett Giles

A special ribbon cutting ceremony was held in southern Washington County on Friday morning to celebrate the completion of the Green Lake Bridge Project.

Approximately 100 people attended the ceremony on the bridge at EW Road 4000 and NS 4030. Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap said it's important to celebrate infrastructure projects because it shows that things are getting done with taxpayer money. Dunlap said he wants to be intentional about getting the bridges in Washington County done in the next few years because it's only going to get harder. He said he wants to get the bridges done so they can move on to focusing on road surfacing project.

Out of the 47 bridges in Washington County District 3, Commissioner Dunlap said there are three left that need to be improved. Dunlap said there are two bridges that will need to be state built projects while the other bridge will be handled in-house. He reminds that public that there are 150 bridges in Washington County because of the County is located within a low river basin, so many County roads need to cross over bodies of water.

Congressman Kevin Hern was a guest speaker during the ribbon cutting ceremony. Hern said every great civilization you've ever heard of has failed because it cannot maintain its infrastructure. He said its important to keep maintaining and funding America's infrastructure moving forward.

Hern said its hard to get these things because we need more people that focus on what matters most. He said the beauty of the Green Lake Bridge is that it shows that Commissioner Dunlap, the Washington County Commissioners, and other commissioners in the State of Oklahoma are focused on issues that matter most to the people around them.

Rep. Hern said it is for this reason that we recognize the work that people put into projects such as bridges. He said he looks forward to seeing more infrastructure projects complete in Washington County in the future.

Plaques were handed out by Commissioner Dunlap to those that made the project possible and put plenty of time and effort into the bridge. Below are pictures of those who were honored for their work:

Brian Kellogg with Kellogg Engineering

Brandon Williams with B L Tower Construction

EST Comprehensive Engineering Services

Bruce Martin with Oklahoma Department of Transportation (Not Pictured)

Congressman Kevin Hern

Commissioner Dunlap also thanked all that were in attendance, including the elected officials and former elected officials.