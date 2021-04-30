Posted: Apr 30, 2021 10:36 AMUpdated: Apr 30, 2021 10:39 AM

Ty Loftis

The Constantine Theater has announced that this year’s Pawhuska’s got talent event will take place Saturday, June 12th at 7 p.m.

You must submit a two-minute video by Tuesday, May 11th or schedule an in-person audition by that date. The video can be submitted to contact@constantinetheater.com. To schedule an appointment, call 918-900-6161.

First place winners receive 100 dollars, while second place receives 50 dollars and third place gets 25 dollars. There is also a people’s choice award, who will win a special prize. Admission is five dollars for adults and three dollars for students. Performers will receive two free tickets to the show.