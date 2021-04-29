Posted: Apr 29, 2021 2:17 PMUpdated: Apr 29, 2021 2:17 PM

Ty Loftis

For the second consecutive week, Washington, Osage and Nowata counties are in the yellow, or low risk level for the chance of getting COVID-19. Seventeen counties currently fall in the green, or new normal category and of the 77 counties across the state, only one is in the orange, or moderate risk classification.

Osage County has been more fortunate than other areas across the state, as the county has plenty of outdoor fun to offer. This is a market that Tourism Director Kelly Bland cornered in the heart of the pandemic.

As things continue to open back up, Bland, along with others looking to draw people to the area are shifting back to marketing all local attractions.