Posted: Apr 29, 2021 1:56 PMUpdated: Apr 29, 2021 1:56 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man picked up a charge of domestic abuse during arraignments at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday. Dangelo Joseph appeared in custody where he was charged with a misdemeanor count.

Court documents allege that officers reported to a residence on the 300 block of Northwest Cass Avenue in Bartlesville. The alleged incident occurred on Tuesday, April 27. A female victim reported that Joseph struck her in the face with a closed fist during the course of an altercation at their shared residence.

Joseph was convicted of rape in Washington County in 2010. The defendant was 16 years old at the time of the incident. Bond was set at $5,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim. Joseph is due back in court on May 12 for the misdemeanor status docket.