Posted: Apr 29, 2021 10:46 AMUpdated: Apr 29, 2021 10:48 AM

Garrett Giles

A fire left a Bartlesville family devastated early Wednesday morning, but a GoFundMe has been created to help them in their time of need.

Mildred Jones German, the cousin of the woman who lost her home to the fire at 314 Cass behind the Dollar General along Frank Phillips Boulevard, created the GoFundMe account. On social media, German said:

“…No one was injured, but they lost everything. Please help this family. Thank you and God bless!”

German is looking for support for her cousin and her cousin’s five kids. A link to give can be found here.