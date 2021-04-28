News
Local News
Posted: Apr 28, 2021 2:23 PMUpdated: Apr 28, 2021 2:31 PM
TCT Recognizes HOSA-Future Health Professional Winners
Garrett Giles
Tri County Tech recognized its Medicine and Biosciences 2021 HOSA-Future Health Professionals winners on Wednesday afternoon.
Bartlesville High School seniors Bianca Fletcher (pictured first) and Yhanna Osborn placed 1st in Medical Innovations.
Claire Walker, a sophomore at Bartlesville High School placed 1st in Pharmacology.
Lastly, Mattie Wright, a senior at Nowata High School, received a $500 Rebecca Needham Anderson Memorial Scholarship.
« Back to News