Posted: Apr 28, 2021 2:23 PMUpdated: Apr 28, 2021 2:31 PM

Garrett Giles

Tri County Tech recognized its Medicine and Biosciences 2021 HOSA-Future Health Professionals winners on Wednesday afternoon.

Bartlesville High School seniors Bianca Fletcher (pictured first) and Yhanna Osborn placed 1st in Medical Innovations.

Claire Walker, a sophomore at Bartlesville High School placed 1st in Pharmacology.

Lastly, Mattie Wright, a senior at Nowata High School, received a $500 Rebecca Needham Anderson Memorial Scholarship.