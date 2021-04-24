Posted: Apr 24, 2021 5:27 AMUpdated: Apr 24, 2021 5:29 AM

Max Gross

A former Bartlesville High School runner found success at the Division I level on Friday. Rilee Rigdon was a part of an Oklahoma State relay team that took home a title at the Drake Relays. The Cowgirls 4x800 relay team posted an 8:39 time to take first place—nearly 15 seconds faster than the runner-up squad.

Rigdon had an accomplished career as a runner at Bartlesville. Rigdon won a handful of state championships during her time at BHS. She was also named the 2017 Gatorade Runner of the Year. Rigdon is on her junior season at Oklahoma State.

(PHOTO COURTESY: Oklahoma State Athletics)