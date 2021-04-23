News
Free Dump Day Taking Place in Osage County on Saturday
Osage County will be having its spring dump day on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and there are various places you can drop items off across the county in each district, including Pawhuska, Barnsdall, Shidler, McCord, Skiatook, Hominy and Fairfax.
Anything from furniture, mattresses, appliances, wood and brush will be accepted. District One Commissioner Randall Jones says it is always a busy day, but it is better than the alternative.
Things such as household trash, hazardous waste materials, paint and other chemicals won't be accepted. For more information or questions, you can call 1-800-259-1570.
