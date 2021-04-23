Posted: Apr 23, 2021 1:42 PMUpdated: Apr 23, 2021 1:42 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County will be having its spring dump day on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and there are various places you can drop items off across the county in each district, including Pawhuska, Barnsdall, Shidler, McCord, Skiatook, Hominy and Fairfax.

Things such as household trash, hazardous waste materials, paint and other chemicals won't be accepted. For more information or questions, you can call 1-800-259-1570.