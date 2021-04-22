Posted: Apr 22, 2021 3:21 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2021 3:21 PM

Ty Loftis

Unemployment claims continue to fall across the country, now down to 547,000, which is the lowest it has been since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020. These claims are down from a high of 900,000 to start the year. These numbers are still above the 250,000 mark that America was averaging before the pandemic hit.

About 17.4 million people were still collecting unemployment benefits at the beginning of April, which is up from 16.9 million people from the week before. In March, the nation added over 900,000 jobs, which is the biggest jobs gain since August. The unemployment rate is now six percent, well below the peak of nearly 15 percent.

Sales at retail stores and restaurants went up ten percent in March and federal stimulus checks have helped increase spending as well.