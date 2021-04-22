Posted: Apr 22, 2021 2:17 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2021 2:17 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Public Schools held a board meeting regarding its return to learn plan and COVID-19 restrictions they currently have in place for students and faculty members while being on campus. Members of the public had the opportunity to voice their opinion and the overwhelming majority of those who spoke thought it was time to remove the mask mandate.

Superintendent David Cash said this was a plan they adopted last fall and it is now time for board members to evaluate it again with caution in mind.

Some of the recommendations that Cash suggested included the lifting of temperature checks for requirement to enter the building and recommend, but not require, face coverings to be worn in a classroom. Cash stressed that teachers would have the option to require face coverings in their individual classroom due to health reasons. Social distancing would continue under Cash's recommendations. Students will continue having the option to learn virtually.

One concern board member Addie Roanhorse raised was staff members who worked at the front desk or was a custodial worker.

Cash says these recommendations came from a committee that he formed when the COVID-19 pandemic first began. Board member Scott Laird was in agreement with the recommendations that Cash had laid out.

The board voted in favor of the recommendations, 3-2. Students will continue in-person learning four days a week and virtual learning one day out of the week. If a student tests positive for COVID-19, the student and anyone who was in contact with that student will continue quarantine procedures as they have throughout the year.