Posted: Apr 21, 2021 1:53 PMUpdated: Apr 21, 2021 1:53 PM

Ty Loftis

Many are marking an unofficial end to the COVID-19 pandemic, as vaccinations are becoming readily available and restrictions continue to get lifted. On Wednesday, the latest COVID-19 alert map was released and only three counties were in the orange, or moderate risk category. Ten counties were at the green, or new normal level, while Osage, Washington and Nowata counties were all in the low risk level as of Wednesday's report.

Many local municipalities have lifted restrictions or are considering lifting mandates currently in place. Assistant district attorney Ashley Kane recently informed the Board of Osage County Commissioners that Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has lifted COVID-19 restrictions related to State-owned buildings.

The Board of Osage County Commissioners have considered lifting restrictions on county-owned property for several weeks now. The mask mandate at the Washington County Courthouse was lifted last week.