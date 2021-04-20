Posted: Apr 20, 2021 2:39 PMUpdated: Apr 20, 2021 2:39 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County Tourism Director Kelly Bland recently had to charge $140 to her personal credit card in order to pay for county expenses. At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, Bland got reimbursed for the money, but District One Commissioner Randall Jones wanted Bland to go about the way she asked for the reimbursement in a different way.

Bland told Jones that there are times that his request would not be possible, as some of the events have been last minute where she has been forced to either sign-up for the event or be forced to stay home.

When Bland brings next year's budget to the board, she said that a line item will be included showing events such as that so the money will be encumbered.

An account lying within the tourism budget had nearly $3,500 left over that the tourism committee won't be able to use by the end of the fiscal year. Because of this, the board opted to move that money into an account that will be used for advertising for things such as the Ben Johnson Days in June and Cavalcade in July.