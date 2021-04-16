Posted: Apr 16, 2021 10:36 AMUpdated: Apr 16, 2021 10:41 AM

Garrett Giles / Molly Collins

The Family HealthCare Clinic is hosting a new and exciting fundraiser for spring 2021. For the first time, the Bartlesville community can celebrate. May Day is a celebration of spring with a tradition of anonymously leaving small baskets of flowers or sweets on neighbors’ doorsteps.

The clinic is inviting the public to send a Bloomin’ Basket to their friends and neighbors in Bartlesville. The Bloomin’ Baskets will bring happiness all year long. The faux flowers plus chocolates will make someone’s day – and year. The cost to send each basket is $10. You're asked to order your baskets by Friday, April 26th for delivery on Saturday, May 1st.

Bloomin’ Baskets can be ordered online at familyhealthcareclinic.org/support.html.

The Family HealthCare Clinic is a standalone, medical clinic that provides affordable medical care to people who are uninsured and those on SoonerCare. The clinic provides medical appointments for colds and flu, ear and sinus infections, cancer screenings, diabetes and blood pressure care and much more. In addition, Family HealthCare Clinic offers low-cost labs for its patients as well as to anyone in the community who has a lab order. Patients can usually be seen same day if needed, and free mammograms are also available. Patients can also access reduced-cost rapid COVID19-testing.

The Family HealthCare Clinic is a Bartlesville Regional United Way Organization.

For more information on scheduling appointments, outreach programs, or free mammograms, please call 918.336.4822. At this point, call before arriving at the clinic until further notice. Visit familyhealthcareclinic.org for additional information.