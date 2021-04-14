Posted: Apr 14, 2021 12:28 PMUpdated: Apr 14, 2021 12:28 PM

Ty Loftis

At Tuesday evening's city council meeting in Pawhuska, council members had an ordinance presented to them that would change what is known as “5th Street” to “Allen Brothers Street” from Kihekah Ave. to Leahy Ave. This is something the council wanted to do. A member of the Allen family was glad to receive the honor, but opposed the measure.

Council member John Brazee made a motion to name the street after the family and Amber Nash made a second. Steve Tolson then interjected to ask if others along that street had been informed of the possible change so that they could give input. That is when a member of the crowd gave her opinion on the subject and City Attorney John Heskett informed the council of their choices.

The council opted to keep it called 5th Street so that the businesses won't have to change their addresses, but it will have the honorary title of Allen Brothers Street.