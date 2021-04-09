Posted: Apr 09, 2021 10:04 AMUpdated: Apr 09, 2021 10:04 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will have a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska this coming Monday.

The commissioners will consider approving and signing the GIS contract with Sam LLC for mapping cleanup to help get ready for Next Gen 911. They will also consider taking action to sign a state and local agreement for the GIS grant, which has been approved by the State of Oklahoma. This is for the E-911 Department.

There will be discussion and possible action taken to enter into a service plan with Sweeden Heating and Air. The commissioners will also consider signing a pricing addendum contract with AT&T.

Jeremy McLemore with Miller EMS will give a report as to how things are going with their company and the commissioners will also consider making further amendments for the public entering the Osage County Courthouse and other county-owned buildings.

The meeting is set to begin at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.