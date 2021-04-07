Posted: Apr 07, 2021 2:34 PMUpdated: Apr 07, 2021 2:34 PM

Max Gross

Former city councilman Alan Gentges was honored at Monday night’s Bartlesville City Council meeting. Gentges previously served as Bartlesville’s ward 4 city councilor, a spot that is currently vacant. Gentges was presented with a desk clock as a token of gratitude for his service on the council. Vice mayor Jim Curd was grateful for his time working with Gentges.

Gentges’ contract as Bartlesville’s city judge was approved as a part on the consent docket on Monday night. Gentges took over for Judge Steve Conaster who passed away in December 2020.

The ward 4 spot on the Bartlesville City Council has not yet been filled since Gentges resigned. A plan was briefly discussed by the council to possibly interview candidates for the spot in the council’s planned meeting at the beginning of May.