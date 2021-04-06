News
Washington County
Dunlap Elected to Serve as Ochelata's Town Clerk
Garrett Giles
Diana Dunlap will serve as the Town of Ochelata's Clerk following the results of Tuesday's election.
Dunlap received 28 votes (66.67-percent of the vote) to defeat Michele Rader, who received 14 votes (33.33-percent).
40 votes were cast on Election Day with Dunlap receiving 27 of those votes. Both Dunlap and Rader received one vote a piece that came in by absentee mail.
