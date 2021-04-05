Posted: Apr 05, 2021 8:56 PMUpdated: Apr 05, 2021 8:56 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Public Works Authority approved an ordinance on Monday night to increase the City of Dewey's water rates.

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease said they'll raise the base rate to $18.00, which will include the first 2,000 gallons of water. He said they'll add $4.32 per 1,000 gallons of water.

Prior to the meeting, Trease water customers were charged $15.60, which included the first 2,000 gallons of water. Trease said they would add additional $3.86 for every 1,000 gallons of water.

Trease said an average customer is more than likely going to use less than 4,000 gallons of water per month. He said that'll raise their bill by $3 per month. A family or resident that uses 8,000 gallons of water a month would see an increase of $5 per month on their water bill. Those using 12,000 gallons of water per month would see a $6 to $7 increase on their water bill.

The City of Dewey purchases every gallon of water that goes into their system. Trease said they have a ton of costs that cannot stop such as water leaks. He said it is not just the rate of the water that effects the City, it's the cost of material.

Water leaks could cost anywhere from $2,500 to $3,500 for parts alone. Trease said those issues could add up, especially since the City of Dewey has an older water system. He said they would have to sell a ton of water in order to make $3,500 back.

The increase in the water rates is something Trease said would make the City of Dewey's water system soluble. Trease said the increase in water rates will get them where they need to be. He said it will help Dewey Public Work tremendously.