Posted: Apr 05, 2021 3:11 PMUpdated: Apr 05, 2021 3:11 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska voters will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote for the unoccupied Ward Two Council Seat, which had been held by Jourdan Foran until she abruptly resigned last year.

In the February 9th primary election, Susan Bayro received just over 48 percent of the vote and Amber Nash received 31 percent. Bruce Malone collected the remaining 76 votes and was eliminated from the run-off election.

Bayro works for the Osage Nation and has been involved in a number of projects aimed at improving local businesses and the economy. Nash is a Pawhuska native who is retired from working for Osage County where she represented local employees.

In the City of Barnsdall, JD Cole and Kevin Swan are running against each other for a council seat. Donnie Reed and Thomas Slamans are competing against each other for a council seat in Hominy and two council seats are up for grabs in Skiatook. Elections are also set to take place in Fairfax, Prue Shidler, Wynona and Woodland.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.