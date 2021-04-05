Posted: Apr 05, 2021 2:28 PMUpdated: Apr 05, 2021 2:31 PM

Garrett Giles

Arvest Bank kicked off its 11th annual Million Meals campaign on Monday and it will continue through Saturday, May 29th. The campaign’s goal is to provide at least one million meals to those in need and it benefits more than 90 locally selected organizations throughout Arvest’s four-state footprint.

The campaign is particularly needed in Oklahoma, which ranks 5th among the most food-insecure states in the nation, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Arvest in Bartlesville launched its part of the Million Meals campaign with a Change for Change initiative, with an added Super Hero dress-up voting challenge. Associates will accept monetary donations in their designated banks with the “winning” associate dressing up as a Super Hero fighting hunger on April 16 as part of the fundraising challenge.

On April 22, Arvest will host a Shred-It Event from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Arvest Bank east side location, 4225 SE Adams Rd. Documents can be dropped off for shredding at this drive-up event and monetary donations will be accepted to support the Million Meals campaign.

Mary Martha Outreach will receive monetary donations made in Bartlesville and Dewey from April 5-May 29. Local residents can support Million Meals by making monetary donations at Arvest branches and drive-thrus in Bartlesville and Dewey. Additionally, customers can donate via the Arvest Go mobile app and Arvest Flex Rewards™ credit cardholders can log in to arvestflexrewards.com to redeem and donate rewards points.

Every dollar raised through Million Meals provides the equivalent of five meals for local, hungry families. While Arvest is unable to accept food donations in branches this year, customers and community members can make food donations directly to the bank’s food partners.

“We are happy to be able to kick off our Million Meals campaign in-person this year at our local branches to help those in need in our communities,” Kim Adams, local Arvest Bank president said. “Giving back to the community is a part of our Arvest culture and our associates are excited to be a part of this campaign to fight hunger. It is rewarding to know our fundraising efforts all stay local.”

Arvest conducts Million Meals in the spring each year due to the fact food banks report an increased need in the summer, when many children do not have the benefit of eating meals at the schools they attend. According to the Food Research & Action Center, in fact, only one child participated in the USDA’s Summer Nutrition Programs in July 2019 for every seven children who received a free or reduced-price lunch during the 2018-2019 school year.

For more information about Million Meals, visit arvest.com/millionmeals.