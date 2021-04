Posted: Apr 02, 2021 2:16 PMUpdated: Apr 02, 2021 2:16 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska First Baptist Church will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt this Saturday at the City Park. Registeration will begin at 10:30 a.m. and you can pre-register at pawhuskafbc.org/egg-hunt.

The Church will have 5,000 eggs on hand and free bottled water, along with hot dogs will be available.