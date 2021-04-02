Posted: Apr 02, 2021 1:46 PMUpdated: Apr 02, 2021 1:46 PM

Ty Loftis

There will be a bareback barrel race this Saturday at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska. There will be a registration fee, but equal payback is 80 percent. The barn fee for use of the Clarence Brantley Indoor Arena is five dollars.