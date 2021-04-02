Posted: Apr 02, 2021 10:19 AMUpdated: Apr 02, 2021 3:48 PM

Ty Loftis

Seniors from Pawhuska High School will be live on Sportstsalk KPGM AM 1500 FM 99.1 on Saturday afternoon sharing their favorite memories and playing their favorite music.

Jamar Goff, along with Jozelyn Brace, Kellie Trammel and Andrew Williams will be in studio reminiscing with their classmates and reading the senior salutes for the Pawhuska Class of 2021.

Thank you to the City of Pawhuska, Pizza Hut, LPL Painting, Oklahoma Wesleyan University, Patriot Chevrolet and Bluestem Aerial Sprayers for making Saturday's broadcast possible. Coverage begins at 1 p.m.