Posted: Mar 31, 2021 2:25 PMUpdated: Mar 31, 2021 2:46 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man picked up multiple felony charges stemming from an incident that occurred on March 21. Garrett Tatum was charged with kidnapping, domestic assault and battery, threatening to perform an act of violence as well as endangering others while attempting to elude police among other charges.

According to an affidavit, Tatum picked the victim up from a residence on Rolling Meadows Court in Bartlesville. Tatum became upset because he saw a certain car in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

He then drove the victim to a hotel on Frank Phillips Boulevard. During the drive he took the victim’s phone and later broke it. The victim claims Tatum did not want her to call the police. At the hotel Tatum allegedly hit the victim with the door and began choking her.

Tatum then took the woman to a different residence on Larchmont Avenue in Bartlesville. Tatum then proceeded to kick the victim repeatedly while she was lying on the floor of the garage. The victim stated that Tatum held a box knife to her neck and threatened to kill her. The victim also recounted Tatum pouring a cup of his own urine on her.

Officers observed several bruises and scratches on the victim. Tatum was arrested on March 26 after eluding Bartlesville Police officers. Tatum allegedly ran multiple stop signs before he was detained. Bond was set at $200,000. Tatum is set to return to court on April 26.