Posted: Mar 30, 2021 2:29 PMUpdated: Mar 30, 2021 2:29 PM

Ty Loftis

At a recent Board meeting, the Osage County Commissioners were told this is the time to change the order, or drop, any of its road and bridge improvement plans. District Two commissioner Steve Talburt raised the priority level on a project that they have been working on, while the other two commissioners kept things as they are.

District One Commissioner Randall Jones listened in on a recent Circuit Engineering District meeting and informed the Board that the county's projects could not be pushed to the wayside.

Jones goes on to talk about how high on the list some of these Osage County projects rank across the State of Oklahoma.

This is all part of an eight-year plan to improve Oklahoma's county roads and bridges.