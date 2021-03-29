Posted: Mar 29, 2021 3:27 PMUpdated: Mar 29, 2021 3:27 PM

Garrett Giles

A collision involving a car and a semi truck has caused traffic delays near the Walmart Supercenter in Bartlesville.

According to Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings, no one was injured in the collision that took place just after 4:00 p.m. on Monday. He said eastbound traffic on Green Country Road from U.S. Highway 75 has been shut down until the scene could be cleared.

Traffic is expected to be cleared sometime before 5:00 p.m.