Posted: Mar 27, 2021 5:09 PMUpdated: Mar 27, 2021 5:10 PM

Garrett Giles

Day two of the 5th Annual Inter-State Farm & Home Show was a hit on Saturday!

Here were the winners of Saturday’s door prizes:

Ron Barrett won a Purple Petunia Flower Basket from Angels Care Home Health

Linda Powell won a Wild Rag & Headband from 7 Diamond 3 Design

Paul Cooper won the Advantage Spot Remover from Advantage Carpet Care

Larry Felts won a Pink Snap Dragon Flower Basket from Angels Care Home Health

Mel Hass won a Gift Bag full from Deep Fork Foods

Karen Linnebur won a Gift Basket of hair products from Gail's Hairstyling and Wig Salon

Dawn Rasmussen won a 11x14 Lilly Canvas from Half-Pint Hooves

Jimmy McRoberts won a Hat & Arctic Mug from Lewis Cattle Oilers

Linda Graham won a Gift Basket from Mary Kay-Kathy Langley

Bea Rosson won the Myrtle's Market T-Shirt and Fabric Spray from Myrtle's Market

Mark Krenz, Austin Constuble, and Reuben Butler all won T-Shirts from Romans Chevrolet Buick

Brenda Stoops won a Mystery Box from Signature Homestyles/Fragrance Lamps with Cathy Thompson

Carolyn Foote & Pam McKenzie both won a Scentsy gift bag from Scentsy/Melissa Kastler,

Barb Watts, Alice Long, Steve Blak, and Rhonda Carroll are all winners of gift bags from the Walnut Street Boutique & Event Center

Larry Seigel won a goodie bag from Coffeyville Feed & Farm

Curtis Foster won the $500 Grand Prize

Bartlesville Radio thanks everyone that attended the Farm & Home Show this year!

The results from a successful day one of the show can be found here.