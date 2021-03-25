Posted: Mar 25, 2021 2:11 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2021 2:11 PM

Max Gross

The early morning rain pushed the game back but didn’t stop the Bruins from getting a big win in Thursday’s opening contest of the Bruin Classic. Bartlesville thumped Ponca City 13-3 in four inning run-rule shortened contest.

The Bruins put up six spot in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back. After the first three batters reached Braeden Winters would lace a single up the middle to plate a run.

Bartlesville would score four more runs in the inning due a lack of control from Ponca City pitching. Winters would later score after a triple to lead of the second inning. Erik Olenberger and Jakob Hall each added multiple hits on the day as well.

Drew Nichols got his first career start and threw an impressive game. The young right-hander went four innings, allowed four hits and just one earned run. Nichols also tallied three strikeouts in the victory.

Bartlesville moves to 8-3 on the season. The Bruins have won four of their last five games. Bartlesville will take on Collinsville on Friday at 6:30 p.m. from Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium for day two of the Bruins Classic.