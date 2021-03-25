Posted: Mar 25, 2021 11:43 AMUpdated: Mar 25, 2021 11:44 AM

Garrett Giles

Most City of Bartlesville offices will be closed on April 2nd and Friday trash routes will be amended that week due to the Good Friday holiday.

Collection that week for Friday sanitation customers will be on Wednesday, March 31st. Trash must be at its normal collection place no later than 6:00 a.m. on March 31st for collection.

The recycling center will also be closed on April 2nd. Police and fire services will continue uninterrupted. Services will resume as regularly scheduled on Monday, April 5th.