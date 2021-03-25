Posted: Mar 25, 2021 1:30 AMUpdated: Mar 25, 2021 1:31 AM

Tom Davis

Senator James Lankford (R-OK) on Wednesday addressed the media at a press conference with Senators who are drawing attention to the obvious crisis and emergency at our southern border despite President Biden’s announcement on January 20, 2021, that the emergency at our southern border had ended, calling on a halt of border wall construction and technology installation.

Lankford took a trip to the Arizona border earlier this month during which he visited the unfinished border wall system on the southern border that was halted by the Biden Administration. Lankford spoke about the situation at the southern border on the Senate floor and sent a letter to GAO Comptroller General Gene L. Dodaro highlighting President Biden’s suspension of border wall funding and construction without lawful justification. Lankford serves as Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on Government Operations and Border Management.

Lankford will travel to Texas on Friday with a delegation of Senators to tour the Rio Grande Valley area of the southern border as part of his ongoing work to provide necessary oversight of the crisis.