Posted: Mar 24, 2021 8:05 AMUpdated: Mar 24, 2021 8:42 AM
Inter-State Farm and Home Show This Weekend!
The 5th Annual Inter-State Farm and Home Show is this weekend in Coffeyville, KS. Bartlesville Radio's Dorea Potter and Promotions Director TIna Romine appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday to give us a preview.
About the Inter-State Farm & Home Show:
We are excited to present you and the Inter-State region with the 5th Annual Inter- State Farm and Home Show, Friday, March 26 & Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Nellis Hall on the lovely Coffeyville Community College campus. This outstanding facility will be able to house businesses of all sizes that touch our Mid-America families - from farm & ranch, to hunting & leisure, home & garden, antiques & gifts, to household & business services to health & wellness.
- Meet many exhibitors under one roof
- Discover new, interesting products and services
- Find the best resources in new construction, remodeling, landscaping, design services and much more
- Speak with experts
COVD-19 Vaccines
- Regional Medical Center will be administering COVID-19 vaccines at the Coffeyville Farm & Home Show: - Friday, March 26th from 1:00pm-5:00pm - Saturday, March 27th from 8:30am-12:30pm The vaccines are available to those who fall into Phases 1-4 as outlined by the Kansas Vaccination Phases. Please go online to register.
Show Location:
Nellis Hall- Coffeyville Community College
Address: 400 W. 11th St. Coffeyville, Kansas
Directions to the show
Daily Schedule
1pm - Doors Open with booths inside and outside Nellis Hall
Live Broadcasting from Show on KGGF 690 & KRIG 104.9 – Meet radio personalities
- Register to win $500 Cash from KGGF Booth & $500 from KRIG Booth – drawing at close of day
- Meet & Greet Tim West and Ron Hays from Radio Oklahoma Network
7pm – 1 $500 Cash Drawings
Saturday:
7:30am to 8am – Tech Talk LIVE on KGGF 690 & KWON 1400/93.3 with Charles Moll & Charles Miller
8am to 9am – Green Country Gardener on KGGF 690 & KWON 1400/93.3 with Larry Glass
8:30am - Doors Open with booths inside & outside Nellis Hall
9am to noon – Open Line LIVE on KGGF 690 & Consumer Calls LIVE on KWON 1400/93.3
Live Broadcasting from Show on KGGF 690 & KRIG 104.9 – Meet radio personalities
- Register to win $500 Cash from KGGF Booth & $500 from KRIG Booth – drawing at close of day
4pm – 1 $500 Cash Drawings
