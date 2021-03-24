Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Mar 24, 2021 8:05 AMUpdated: Mar 24, 2021 8:42 AM

Inter-State Farm and Home Show This Weekend!

Tom Davis

The 5th Annual Inter-State Farm and Home Show is this weekend in Coffeyville, KS. Bartlesville Radio's Dorea Potter and Promotions Director TIna Romine appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday to give us a preview.

About the Inter-State Farm & Home Show:

We are excited to present you and the Inter-State region with the 5th Annual Inter- State Farm and Home Show, Friday, March 26 & Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Nellis Hall on the lovely Coffeyville Community College campus. This outstanding facility will be able to house businesses of all sizes that touch our Mid-America families - from farm & ranch, to hunting & leisure, home & garden, antiques & gifts, to household & business services to health & wellness.  

  • Meet many exhibitors under one roof
  • Discover new, interesting products and services
  • Find the best resources in new construction, remodeling, landscaping, design services and much more
  • Speak with experts

COVD-19 Vaccines

  • Regional Medical Center will be administering COVID-19 vaccines at the Coffeyville Farm & Home Show: - Friday, March 26th from 1:00pm-5:00pm - Saturday, March 27th from 8:30am-12:30pm The vaccines are available to those who fall into Phases 1-4 as outlined by the Kansas Vaccination Phases. Please go online to register.

Show Location:

Nellis Hall- Coffeyville Community College
Address:  400 W. 11th St. Coffeyville, Kansas
Directions to the show
 

 

Daily Schedule

 Friday: 
      1pm - Doors Open with booths inside and outside Nellis Hall
              Live Broadcasting from Show on KGGF 690 & KRIG 104.9 – Meet radio personalities           
                    - Register to win $500 Cash from KGGF Booth & $500 from KRIG Booth – drawing at close of day
                     - Meet & Greet Tim West and Ron Hays from Radio Oklahoma Network
       7pm – 1 $500 Cash Drawings
Saturday:
       7:30am to 8am – Tech Talk LIVE on KGGF 690 & KWON 1400/93.3 with Charles Moll & Charles Miller
       8am to 9am – Green Country Gardener on KGGF 690 & KWON 1400/93.3 with Larry Glass
       8:30am - Doors Open with booths inside & outside Nellis Hall       
      9am to noon – Open Line LIVE on KGGF 690 & Consumer Calls LIVE on KWON 1400/93.3
              Live Broadcasting from Show on KGGF 690 & KRIG 104.9 – Meet radio personalities
                                       - Register to win $500 Cash from KGGF Booth & $500 from KRIG Booth – drawing at close of day
       4pm – 1 $500 Cash Drawings

 

 

 


