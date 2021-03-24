Posted: Mar 24, 2021 8:05 AMUpdated: Mar 24, 2021 8:42 AM

The 5th Annual Inter-State Farm and Home Show is this weekend in Coffeyville, KS. Bartlesville Radio's Dorea Potter and Promotions Director TIna Romine appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday to give us a preview.

About the Inter-State Farm & Home Show:

We are excited to present you and the Inter-State region with the 5th Annual Inter- State Farm and Home Show, Friday, March 26 & Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Nellis Hall on the lovely Coffeyville Community College campus. This outstanding facility will be able to house businesses of all sizes that touch our Mid-America families - from farm & ranch, to hunting & leisure, home & garden, antiques & gifts, to household & business services to health & wellness.

Meet many exhibitors under one roof

Discover new, interesting products and services

Find the best resources in new construction, remodeling, landscaping, design services and much more

Speak with experts COVD-19 Vaccines Regional Medical Center will be administering COVID-19 vaccines at the Coffeyville Farm & Home Show: - Friday, March 26th from 1:00pm-5:00pm - Saturday, March 27th from 8:30am-12:30pm The vaccines are available to those who fall into Phases 1-4 as outlined by the Kansas Vaccination Phases. Please go online to register.

Show Location:



Address: 400 W. 11th St. Coffeyville, Kansas

Nellis Hall- Coffeyville Community College

Daily Schedule