Posted: Mar 23, 2021 3:49 PMUpdated: Mar 23, 2021 4:33 PM

Garrett Giles

Visit Bartlesville and the Bartlesville Visitors Center will relocate to the Bartlesville Community Center at the end of March.

Visit Bartlesville Executive Director Maria Swindell Gus said Visit Bartlesville will now provide visitor information, convention services, and travel and tourism support at 300 S.E. Adams Blvd. She said Visit Bartlesville’s staff will utilize office space and relocate the visitor center to the north end of the Bartlesville Community Center building.

Gus said they've been thinking about relocating to a place where there would be more highway traffic for quite some time. She said they will now have easy accessibility from Highway 60 and they'll be centrally located next to several of Bartlesville's tourist attractions.

Visit Bartlesville also wanted to save some money and be responsible with tax payer dollars. Gus said the move to the BCC helps them do all of these things.

The lease agreement will begin on April 1.

Visit Bartlesville office hours will be limited as the organization makes the transition. Gus said staff will be available by phone or email until the move is complete and thanks the public for their patience during the process.

Currently, the Visitor Center is located at the Bartlesville Chamber of Commercer. The Bartlesville Development Authority and the Bartlesville Chamber will continue to office at the Depot. Gus said Visit Bartlesville's move will allow all three organizations to have more room to operate their programs.

Gus said they'll miss being in the Santa Fe Depot since they've been there for many years. She said they're sad to leave the historic building but look forward to the opportunities they have in front of them at the Bartlesville Community Center.

Both Visit Bartlesville and the Bartlesville Community Center are partially funded by lodging tax. Visit Bartlesville is also supported by the 1/4-cent Economic Development Sales Tax. The move will allow Visit Bartlesville to save on expenses while collaborating with a partner organization.

For more information contact Gus at msgus@bartlesville.com or call 918.336.8709.