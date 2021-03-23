Posted: Mar 23, 2021 3:15 PMUpdated: Mar 23, 2021 3:16 PM

Garrett Giles

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) plans on Monday, March 29th, to begin a resurfacing project on U.S. 166 in Montgomery County. The project starts at the south U.S. 75/U.S. 166 junction and continues east for 14 miles, ending at the west city limits of Coffeyville.

Project activity includes a one-inch mill and one-inch asphalt overlay. Flaggers and a pilot car operation will guide one-lane traffic through the work zone. Expect delays of 15 minutes or less.

KDOT awarded the $1.7 million construction contract to Cornejo & Sons, LLC, of Wichita. Weather permitting, the project should be completed by late April.

Check KDOT’s updated traveler information website, Kandrive.org, for more road condition and construction details. KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a work zone.