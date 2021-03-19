Posted: Mar 19, 2021 12:13 PMUpdated: Mar 19, 2021 12:13 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners may soon approve a quote for removing and replacing approximately 1,000 square feet of side walk in front of the Courthouse in downtown Bartlesville. If the Commissioners approve the quote when they meet on Monday morning, repairs of troughs under the sidewalk would be included. The quote is from E.E. Brown Concrete Construction for $10,800.

Commissioner Mike Dunlap said the current condition of the sidewalk in front of the courthouse is a tripping hazard. He said he doesn't want stamped concrete because he wants the product to last.

From there, the Commissioners may approve a law services agreement memorandum of understanding between the Washington County Sheriff's Office and Orion Security Services. A resolution for donation from Daniel Dawson to the WCSO will be considered by the Commissioners as well.

Next, the Washington County Commissioners will discuss and possibly approve a letter from Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox regarding hazard pay.

The Commissioners will also consider and possibly approve a resolution accepting beneficial interest in the Washington County Public Facilities Authority, a public trust created by a trust indenture of even date for and on behalf of Washington County, in all respects in accordance with the terms of said trust indenture.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.