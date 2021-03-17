Posted: Mar 17, 2021 12:56 PMUpdated: Mar 17, 2021 12:56 PM

Ty Loftis

A new and unique event will be coming to the Osage County Fairgrounds this Memorial Day Weekend. Indian Relay Horse Racing will be taking to the track at the Osage County Fairgrounds beginning Thursday, May 27th. Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Director Joni Nash has been collaborating with Event Coordinator Jim Stephens and she says this will be an exciting weekend for Osage County.

If you would like to enter, call Stephens at 918-338-9440. The deadline to register is Monday, April 26th. Tickets cost $10 for adults and those kids younger than 10 get in free.