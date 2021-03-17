Posted: Mar 17, 2021 11:01 AMUpdated: Mar 17, 2021 11:01 AM

Ty Loftis

The City of Pawhuska has announced they will be offering free dump days beginning the first Saturday of April and running through September.

Residents of Pawhuska can drop off items from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the sanitation department, located at 406 Lynn Lane. You are asked to bring a photo ID and a copy of your utility bill.

Brush, wood, roofing materials, tires, refrigerators, deep freezers, dead animals or items from dump trucks 16 feet or longer won’t be accepted.