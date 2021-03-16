Posted: Mar 16, 2021 1:21 PMUpdated: Mar 16, 2021 1:24 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Human Services (OKDHS) is starting to accept online applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Energy Crisis Assistance Program (ECAP) at okdhslive.org.

In order to be eligible, households must've received a 72-hour cut-off notice at the time of application, or an active cut-off order from their utility provider. You must've received a written notice from your utility provider for new service establishment or service restoration with minimum requirement security deposit, carryover debt or the fees, and a written notice from your utility provider for refusing to deliver additional fuel without a minimum requirement.

You must apply online at okdhslive.org.

Households with a member who is Native American can apply online as well or with their tribe. Households cannot receive assistance from both OKDHS and a tribe during the same federal fiscal year.

Only one annual payment per household is allowed for LIHEAP ECAP. A "household" is defined as individuals living under the same roof with one utility meter. Persons applying should have the most recent utility bill information for their home, their ID, social security number and verification of income.

Below is maximum monthly income guidelines released by OKDHS: