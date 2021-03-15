Posted: Mar 15, 2021 1:12 PMUpdated: Mar 15, 2021 1:51 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Employee Handbook hasn't been updated since 2013. This is something County Clerk Robin Slack is working to do and at Monday's board meeting, Slack showed the commissioners a revised employment application. There was one slight change dealing with the ability to ask about an employees' background history. District three commissioner Darren McKinney was unsure why that was no longer a part of the application process and wanted an answer from District Attorney Mike Fisher.

With Fisher needing more information on the subject, the commissioners decided to table the agenda item until next week.