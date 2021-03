Posted: Mar 11, 2021 4:45 PMUpdated: Mar 11, 2021 4:46 PM

Garrett Giles

Dewey Public Schools has announced its 2020-2021 Teachers of the Year on Thursday.

Sarah Kendrick was named the Teacher of the Year for Dewey High School. At Dewey Middle School, Scott Benne won Teacher of the Year. Jodi Beffer was named the Teacher of the Year for Dewey Elementary School.