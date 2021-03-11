Posted: Mar 11, 2021 1:59 PMUpdated: Mar 11, 2021 1:59 PM

Ty Loftis

With spring on the horizon, things are beginning to pick up across Osage County and more specifically in the City of Pawhuska. During the last weekend of March, the Osage County Fairgrounds will play host to the inaugural Osage Bronc Days. This will be a bare back rough stock event sanctioned by the PRCA to help riders qualify for the national event in Pawhuska. The event is advertised as having the top 40 riders in the country coming to Pawhuska.

Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Director Joni Nash is also able share some news about the upcoming Osage Nation Hotel and Casino set to open in 2022.

Nash also spoke of how hard Cody Garnett worked to bring a sanctioned ranch rodeo to Pawhuska.

This will be a part of the Ben Johnson Memorial Steer Roping event in June.