Posted: Mar 11, 2021 10:05 AMUpdated: Mar 11, 2021 10:05 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold its Classic Golf Tournament on Thursday, May 6th, at the Hillcrest Country Club.

Lunch will start at 11:00 a.m. A shot gun start for the tournament will take place at noon. The tournament is an opportunity to form a team and play on a member only course while enjoying a friendly business-to-business competition.

The tournament benefits the Chamber’s Depot Preservation Fund. The cost to attend is $500 per team and $125 per golfer. A registration link can be found here.