Posted: Mar 10, 2021 2:26 PMUpdated: Mar 10, 2021 2:26 PM

Max Gross

A witness in an upcoming murder trial was arrested for failing to appear for legal proceedings. Karah Chaney is a material witness in the trial against Shawn Lynch on charges of first degree murder. Lynch is accused of shooting and killing Kolton Edwards in May 2019.

On January 22, a material witness warrant was issued for Chaney. An affidavit endorsed by the district’s attorney claims there is doubt as to whether Chaney will show up for future legal proceedings. Chaney did not show up for a hearing on December 16, 2020. Chaney has never been convicted of any crimes in Washington County.

The trial against Lynch is expected to be held on Monday, March 22 at the Washington County Courthouse.