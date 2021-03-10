Posted: Mar 10, 2021 12:24 PMUpdated: Mar 10, 2021 12:24 PM

Ty Loftis

In November of last year, Pawhuska Superintendent David Cash announced that a company would be coming in to repair many roofs throughout the district that have been leaking for many years now. Damage was very extensive and after talking with the insurance company, repairs finally began this week.

They will begin the work at the Old Gym and replace a lot of the roof flashing. From there, they will go to the elementary and middle school. Cash estimates it will take about two months to complete the repairs. They will also be replacing some of the baseball lights that burnt out because of lightning strikes.