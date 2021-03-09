Posted: Mar 09, 2021 1:38 PMUpdated: Mar 09, 2021 1:38 PM

Ty Loftis

Preston Birk with Bledsoe, Hewett and Gullekson presented the Pawhuska School Board with its annual audit report on Monday evening. Unfortunately, Birk had some difficult things to tell the Board, as the report had some troublesome findings. He did however say that it looks like the school is doing what it can to clean up the errors that have been made in year's past.

The audit report's last data was conducted in June of 2020. This is a major reason why Birk is confident things have improved over the past nine months. During last year's audit report, a clean audit was issued, but Birk said there were some things that needed to be cleaned up. He talks about those things that never got cleaned up over that two year span.

Board member Thomas Boone asked Birk if he would recommend going under a forensic audit, but Birk was against that because he believed anything the school might find wouldn't be worth the cost. Birk re-iterated that he didn't believe there was anything malicious behind the findings.

The Board went on to approve the audit.