Posted: Mar 09, 2021 1:20 PMUpdated: Mar 09, 2021 1:58 PM

Max Gross

Nowata County Emergency Management director Laurie Summers is encouraging residents to file damage reports after last month’s winter storms. The State of Oklahoma has received a disaster declaration for all 77 counties.

Right now only 17 counties statewide have been approved for individual assistance for damages sustained during the winter storms. Nowata County is not one of the counties on the list. Summers says if more people report damage the county could be added.

Summers says it can even be as simple as losing power for a couple of hours. Statewide assistance can help individuals in many different situations. The winter disaster was declared from February 8th-23rd.

Individuals can file their reports at damage.ok.gov.