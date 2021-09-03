Posted: Mar 09, 2021 11:55 AMUpdated: Mar 09, 2021 2:06 PM

Garrett Giles

A vehicle drove through the front entrance of the south Walgreens in Bartlesville located at 1920 SE Washington Boulevard on Tuesday.

Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings said the single vehicle accident occurred just after noon. He said an elderly driver accidently stepped on the gas instead of the brake causing her to crash her vehicle through the front of Walgreens.

According to Capt. Hastings, no injuries occurred in the accident. He said the store obviously received a significant amount of damage. He said cases like this happen every once in a while, but they're lucky that no one in the store or on the sidewalk got injured.

Capt. Hastings said the accident occurred on private property. He said the driver could face a charge of inattentive driving.