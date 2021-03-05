Posted: Mar 05, 2021 1:26 PMUpdated: Mar 05, 2021 1:26 PM

Ty Loftis

Casting calls are continuing for David Grann’s best-selling book, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” that is now being adapted into a movie and produced under the working title, “Gray Horse.”

A press release sent out earlier this week stated in part that any Indigenous person who had yet to apply for the film is encouraged to apply online and be a paid extra. /in order to apply, go to backgroundoklahoma.com and fill out a quick questionnaire and photo. If you attended one of the open casting calls in 2019, there is no need to register, as they still have your information on file.

Filming will be taking place across parts of Bartlesville and the Osage County area through summer of 2021. The Casting Department for the film says they will be calling individuals to be a part of the movie through the summer.