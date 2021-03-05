Posted: Mar 05, 2021 10:43 AMUpdated: Mar 05, 2021 10:43 AM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is reporting 917 new COVID-19 cases in Friday’s situation update. Hospitalizations continue to trend in the state with 396 Oklahomans currently in the hospital due to the coronavirus.

Washington County is reporting 131 active cases, down six since Thursday’s report. Osage County is listing 109 active cases, down seven since the latest update. Nowata County is reporting 40 active cases, up six cases since Thursday.

In the latest update of the weekly COVID-19 alert color map Osage and Washington remain in the orange. Nowata County is in the yellow moderate risk category.

