Posted: Mar 04, 2021 9:49 AMUpdated: Mar 04, 2021 9:49 AM

Tom Davis

Representative Kevin Hern (OK-01) released the following statement after voting against HR 1:

“My constituents are horrified that this is the kind of legislation we’re wasting our time on in Congress,” said Rep. Hern. “While the majority should be reaching across the aisle to pass legislation that has a shot at gaining support in the Senate and becoming a real law, they choose to waste our time on partisan power grabs that fail to address the legitimate problems facing our nation. With the “For the Politicians” Act, Democrats are authorizing a federal takeover of our elections, which have historically been handled at the state and local level. They want to spend your tax dollars to fund political campaigns. More than that, they want to give a 6:1 match on donations up to $200. This is an egregious misuse of tax dollars, money that does not belong to the government in the first place – it’s your hard-earned money.

“Among my other concerns about this bill is the attempt to give voting rights to convicted criminals. There are consequences when you commit a crime in this country; certain rights are forfeited – including the right to vote. The bill eliminates voter ID requirements nationwide. While you still need an ID to drive a car, board a plane, purchase a lottery ticket, drink a beer, and enter many federal buildings, it should be just as necessary when exercising one of our most important rights.

“I introduced two amendments to this bill, which were both rejected by Democrats. The first would require proof of citizenship in order to cast a ballot, and the second would withhold funds from states that fail to certify their results on time. Deadlines matter, and thanks to very specific language in the Constitution, we know exactly when every federal General Election will be held until the end of time. There is no reason for election certification to be delayed by 30, 60, even 90+ days, as it was in places like California, New York, and Iowa this year.”

Rep. Hern concluded, “Our top priority should be assuring the American people that our elections will be conducted in a free and fair manner, and that their votes are safe and secure. This bill does not meet that simple threshold. I voted against this legislation because I cannot go home and look my constituents in the eyes and say that I care about them and the security of their vote if I support this bill.”