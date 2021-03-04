Posted: Mar 04, 2021 9:17 AMUpdated: Mar 04, 2021 9:22 AM

Tom Davis/Garrett Giles

Washington County Elder Care will hold a lunch hour, drive-thru fundraising event on Thursday, March 25th, between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at Elder Care, located at 1223 Swan Drive, Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION in Thursday, Angie Thompson with Elder Care and Whitney Swanson with even sponosr Comforting Hands Hospice said the drive-thru fundraiser will help underwrite program costs that support the organization’s mission of keeping senior adults over the age of 60 healthy and independent in their own environments.

Of the 875 clients Elder Care serves each month, 35-percent percent of the families fall below the poverty line or live in rural communities. Currently, Elder Care’s caregiving staff report a 25-percent increase in mental health issues among those isolated due to the pandemic.

According to Cordell Rumsey, Elder Care Executive Director, “Elder Care is the friendly face making health checks or providing services for those who do not have a family member to help them. Often, we are the only connection an individual may have with the outside world.”

The organization hopes the drive-thru will help raise awareness and additional resources to directly impact those affected.

Development Director, Angie Thompson said the inaugural event is planned over a lunch hour to make it convenient for working adults to participate.

“Shortie’s Grille is offering a Boxed Lunch to Go for those donating $35 or more. The lunches need to be ordered by March 15 and picked over the lunch hour on the 25th.”

“The lunch hour event is something working adults will appreciate and the drive-thru concept offers additional safety and protection for guests. Guests should remain in their vehicles and wear facemasks.”

Guests may RSVP, donate, and order lunch at abouteldercare.org or by contacting Angie Thompson at 918-336-8500.

Sponsors for the event include ARVEST Wealth Management, Diversified Systems Resources, Comforting Hands Hospice, Green Country Village, ConocoPhillips, Chick-Fil-A, and Shortie’s Grille. Elder Care is a 501(c)3 organization whose programs are underwritten in part by individuals, businesses, corporations, foundations, and the Bartlesville United Way.